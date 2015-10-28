BRIEF-Checkers Drive-In Restaurants agrees to be sold for $525 mln - WSJ
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ
Oct 28 Hyatt Hotels Corp is in talks to buy Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc, CNBC reported, citing sources.
Under a cash and stock offer, Hyatt management would retain control of the combined company, CNBC said on Wednesday. (cnb.cx/1Re6m7Z)
Hyatt declined to comment, while Starwood did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
