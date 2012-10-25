DuPont settles lawsuits over Teflon-making chemical leak
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
Oct 25 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc , whose brands include Sheraton and Westin, reported a higher quarterly profit, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.
Starwood, which said it was being helped by higher room and occupancy rates, now expects full-year earnings of $2.55 to $2.57 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $2.49 to $2.56.
Revenue per available room, or revPAR, a key metric to measure hotel health rose 4.7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.
Net income rose to $170 million, or 87 cents per share, from $163 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which also franchises the W, St. Regis and Le Meridien brands, earned 58 cents per share excluding items.
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
* Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Enerplus Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2knRUj3) Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co - Co and Aluminium of Greece signed a 10-year agreement to implement digital smelter solutions for AOG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: