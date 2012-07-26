PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 26 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as room rates rose, and said it is on track to achieve its target of a 6 to 8 percent growth in revenue per room for the year.
Starwood, which franchises hotels under brands such as W, Sheraton and Westin, said net income came to $122 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $131 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, it earned 70 cents per share from continuing operations.
Quarterly revenue rose to $1.62 billion from $1.43 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $1.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.