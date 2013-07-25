July 25 Quarterly earnings at Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide Inc, operator of Sheraton hotels,
jumped 12 percent to beat expectations as lower costs drove
margins, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $137 million,
or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $122 million,
or 62 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it
earned 79 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 cents per,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its adjusted earnings forecast, including
Bal Harbour, to $2.81 to $2.88 per share for 2013, from its
earlier forecast of $2.75 to $2.83 per share.