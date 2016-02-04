Feb 4 Movie and TV studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp said on Thursday it would explore a combination with media mogul John Malone's premium cable TV network Starz.

The studio behind the Hunger Games franchise also reported a 2.31 percent stake in class A shares of Starz and a 26.26 percent stake in its class B shares.

Los Angeles Times, citing sources, reported in October that Lions Gate was in advanced talks to merge with Starz. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)