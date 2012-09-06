Sept 6 Starz LLC on Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. SunTrust, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan, RBC, RBS and Scotia Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: STARZ AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 3/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/13/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD NA PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS