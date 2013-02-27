* 4th-qtr revenue $422 mln vs est $417.7 mln
* Quarterly adjusted OIBDA $101.4 million
* Subscriptions up 8 pct for Starz, 5 pct for Encore
Feb 27 Pay-TV network Starz, which was
spun off from Liberty Media Corp in January, beat
analysts' fourth-quarter estimates as revenue fell less than
expected.
Quarterly revenue fell 2 percent to $422 million, but were
above the $417.7 million analysts had expected according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Starz runs eponymous movie and TV channels, as well as the
Encore movie channel. It competes with Time Warner Inc's
HBO and CBS Corp's Showtime.
Subscriptions for the Starz network rose 8 percent to 21.2
million and Encore channel subscriptions were up 5 percent at
34.8 million.
The company said adjusted operating income before
depreciation and amortization rose 8 percent to $101.4 million.
Earlier this month, Starz extended an agreement with Sony
Pictures that gave Starz exclusive rights to Sony movies through
2021.
Sony Pictures' "The Amazing Spider-Man", "21 Jump Street",
"Zero Dark Thirty", "Men In Black 3" and "Resident Evil:
Retribution" will be shown on Starz channels in
2013.
Starz shares were up slightly at $18.79 in after-market
trade after closing at $18.70 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.