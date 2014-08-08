Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MUMBAI Aug 8 State Bank of India, the nation's top lender by assets, reported its first profit increase in six quarters on Friday and said that bad loans were largely stable.
SBI, which accounts for about quarter of loans and deposits in India, said standalone net profit rose 3.3 percent year-on-year to 33.49 billion rupees ($545.22 million) in its fiscal first quarter to June 30, in line with analysts' estimate of 33.35 billion rupees. ($1 = 61.4250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
BOSTON, March 16 Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.