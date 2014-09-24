MUMBAI, Sept 24 Top Indian lender State Bank of
India said on Wednesday its board had approved a
10-for-one stock split.
SBI will reduce the face value of each equity share to 1
rupee from 10 rupees now, it said in a regulatory filing.
State-run Punjab National Bank and top private
sector lender ICICI Bank this month approved stock
splits. Companies typically split shares to make those
attractive for retail investors.
Ahead of the announcement, SBI shares closed 2.7 percent
down at 2,486.35 rupees, underperforming a 0.2 percent fall in
the NSE index.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)