Dec 24 SBI Life Insurance Chief Executive Arijit Basu:

* Says parent State Bank of India to start talks with life insurance partner BNP Paribas on BNP increasing stake in JV

* Says government executive order on insurance sends a "positive message" to investors

* SBI owns 74 pct of SBI Life, BNP Paribas Cardif owns 26 pct

* India resorts to executive decree for insurance reforms Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)