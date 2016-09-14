HONG KONG, Sept 14 (IFR) - State Bank of India has given yield guidance of mid 5% area for a benchmark offering of US dollar Additional Tier 1 notes - the first offshore AT1 issue from India.

The perpetual non-call 5 notes are expected to be rated B1/B+ (Moody's/S&P).

They will be written down temporarily if SBI's common equity Tier 1 ratio drops below 5.5% up until March 31 2019, and below 6.125% after that. The notes will be written down permanently if the Reserve Bank of India deems that the bank would become unviable without the writedown or an injection of public funds.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, SBI Capital Markets and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners for the Reg S only deal, which will price as early as today. (Reporting by Frances Yoon)