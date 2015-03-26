MUMBAI, March 26 Insurance Australia Group Ltd
will raise its stake to the maximum allowed 49 percent
in a general insurance joint venture with State Bank of India
, the Indian lender said on Thursday, following rule
changes earlier this month.
IAG currently owns 26 percent of SBI General Insurance, with
SBI, India's largest lender, holding 74 percent. After the deal,
SBI's stake in the venture will fall to 51 percent, it said.
Thursday's announcement follows a long-awaited legal change
earlier this month, which lifted limits on foreign investment in
the insurance sector to 49 percent, from 26 percent. Analysts
estimate deals following that move could lead to foreign inflows
of about $4 billion.
SBI said in its regulatory filing that the executive
committee of its central board had decided to begin the process,
including the appointment of a valuer to decide on the price of
shares in the unlisted general insurer.
The Indian lender has separately been in talks with BNP
Paribas to sell down its stake in their Indian life
insurance joint venture. BNP currently has 26 percent of the
venture with SBI owning the remainder.
SBI may look at an initial public offering of the life
insurance unit, but it could take more than a year, the bank's
chairman told Reuters this week.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)