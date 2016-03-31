MUMBAI, March 31 State Bank of India,
the nation's top lender by assets, on Thursday set lending rates
under new rules that are aimed at improving tranmission of
policy rate cuts and also making bank loans more competitive.
Bankers have said they do not expect any significant impact
on margins from the new lending rate structure, which is based
on marginal cost of funds. All local currency loans effective
April 1 are required to be priced based on the new rules.
Currently, most banks decide lending rates based on average
cost of funds.
SBI will charge an annual interest of 9.2 percent for loans
of one-year tenor, 9.3 percent for two-year tenor, and 9.35
percent for three-year tenor.
That compares with the 9.3 percent base lending rate of the
bank. Loans of overnight and one-month tenor will have interest
rate of 8.95 percent and 9.05 percent, respectively, the bank
said in a document posted on its website on Thursday.
Ratings agency India Ratings and Research said in a note it
expected as much as 1.2 trillion rupees ($18 billion) worth of
corporate borrowing to flow back to the banking sector from the
commercial paper market as rates become competitive with the
implementation of the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate.
($1 = 66.2475 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)