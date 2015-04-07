MUMBAI, April 7 State Bank of India,
the country's top lender, will reduce its base lending rate by
15 basis points to 9.85 percent, effective Friday, senior
executives at the lender said on Tuesday.
SBI is the first major bank to cut its base lending rate
this year.
The Reserve Bank of India proposed earlier on Tuesday that
banks should decide lending rates based on their marginal cost
of funding, hoping the shift will persuade them to lower lending
rates faster in response to central bank easing measures.
The RBI kept its key policy rate on hold at 7.5 percent on
Tuesday, but is disappointed that after two rates cuts earlier
this year just four of 45 Indian banks have lowered their
lending rates.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)