UPDATE 1-Heavily indebted China Evergrande plans $1 bln notes for refinancing
* Investors hoping mainland listing will reduce debt reliance (Update detail, stock price)
MUMBAI, June 2 State Bank of India (SBI) , the nation's top lender by assets, said on Tuesday it will cut its base lending rate by 15 basis points to 9.7 percent, effective June 8.
The reduction follows a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday, its third monetary easing this year.[ ID:nL3N0YN3AA]
SBI had previously cut the base lending rate by 15 bps on April 7.
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4