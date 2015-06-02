MUMBAI, June 2 State Bank of India (SBI) , the nation's top lender by assets, said on Tuesday it will cut its base lending rate by 15 basis points to 9.7 percent, effective June 8.

The reduction follows a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday, its third monetary easing this year.[ ID:nL3N0YN3AA]

SBI had previously cut the base lending rate by 15 bps on April 7.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam)