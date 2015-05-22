MUMBAI May 22 State Bank of India, the
nation's top lender by assets, reported a better-than-expected
23 percent increase in quarterly profit and a lower bad loan
ratio, sending its shares more than 5 percent higher.
SBI, which accounts for about a quarter of Indian loans and
deposits, said net profit rose to 37.42 billion rupees ($589.11
million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to March 31 from 30.41
billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 37.23
billion rupees, according Thomson Reuters data.
Gross bad loans ratio stood at 4.25 percent in the March
quarter, compared with 4.9 percent in the December quarter.
($1 = 63.5200 Indian rupees)
