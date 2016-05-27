BRIEF-Mbia receives inquiries about insurance corporation unit
* Mbia-Received inquiries concerning satisfaction by co's Mbia Insurance Corporation unit of its obligations under financial guaranty insurance policy
MUMBAI May 27 State Bank of India, the nation's top lender by assets, reported a worse-than-expected 66 percent fall in quarterly profit due to sharply higher provisions for bad loans.
The lender, which accounts for nearly a quarter of India's loans and deposits, said net profit was 12.64 billion rupees ($188.5 million) for the three months to March 31 from 37.42 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 19.17 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.5 percent in March from 5.1 percent in December. Provisions for bad loans more than doubled from a year earlier to 121.39 billion rupees. ($1 = 67.0450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* In January 2017, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were down 18% on pcp