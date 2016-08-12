UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI Aug 12 State Bank of India, the nation's top lender by assets, reported on Friday first-quarter net profit fell 32 percent, in line with estimates, and its bad loans rose slightly.
SBI shares rose more than 5 percent after the results on the lower-than-expected rise in bad loans.
The lender, which accounts for more than a fifth of India's total bank loans and deposits, said standalone net profit was 25.21 billion Indian rupees ($377.40 million) for the three months to June 30, against 36.92 billion rupees reported a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 25.4 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.94 percent as of end-June, from 6.50 percent in March. ($1 = 66.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts