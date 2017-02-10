(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

MUMBAI Feb 10 State Bank of India, the nation's top lender by assets, on Friday reported its first jump in quarterly profit since mid-2015, which also beat analysts' expectations, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

Standalone net profit, not including contributions from subsidiaries or associates, rose 134 percent to 26.1 billion rupees ($390 million) for the quarter ended December, from 11.15 billion rupees a year ago.

That was above with an average estimate of 24.64 billion rupees from 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

SBI, which accounts for more than a fifth of India's banking assets, saw its gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rising slightly to 7.23 percent at the end of December, from 7.14 percent at end-September. ($1 = 66.9150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)