NEW YORK, March 23 Lawmakers in New York state's assembly will not vote on the state's budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Sunday as scheduled, delaying it likely until later in the week, a spokesman for the assembly said on Saturday.

The delay means the vote on $135 billion budget, which is for fiscal year 2013-2014, will now likely go ahead on Thursday during a session that is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. The spokesperson did not say why the vote was delayed.