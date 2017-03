NEW YORK, March 29 New York's Assembly signed off on the state's $135 billion budget for fiscal year 2013-2014 on Thursday just before midnight, the third budget in a row to be passed on time in a state known for regularly overshooting.

"After years of out of control spending, for the third year in a row we have an on-time budget that holds spending growth under 2 percent," New York's governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.