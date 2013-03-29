* Budget in time for start of April 1 fiscal year
* Governor Cuomo burnishes credentials
* State Comptroller warns of tough year
By Cheryl Clark
ALBANY, N.Y., March 29 New York's Assembly
passed the state's $135 billion budget for fiscal year 2013-2014
on Thursday just before midnight, the third budget in a row to
be delivered on time in a state known for regularly being late.
Lawmakers rushed to sign off on the legislation during a
week that was punctuated with religious holidays and have
succeeded in getting the job done ahead of the start of the
state's fiscal year on April 1.
Getting the budget ready on time may not sound like much to
be proud of, but it is being touted as a triumph in a state
where seasoned budget watchers recall over a decade of tardiness
when budgets would sometimes run into late summer.
"While three on-time budgets in a row shouldn't sound like
much, in New York state this is the first time it has happened
in almost 30 years," state Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a video
address on his website on Friday. "Year after year the budgets
became a flashpoint for the chaos and dysfunction of state
government."
Stripping the government in Albany of its tardy image was
key for Cuomo who is keen to burnish his credentials as a
capable operational manager able to bridge party lines. His name
has often been raised as a possible Democratic presidential
candidate when President Barack Obama's term ends in 2016.
The Assembly's 13-hour session broke up just before
midnight on Thursday and featured extended debate over a stack
of failed amendments. They included one that tried to torpedo a
tax incentive widely seen as a way to lure the Tonight Show, a
popular and long-running late-night talk show, from California
back to New York City where it began life in the 1950s.
The measure provides a tax break for certain types of
television production and has detailed criteria that fit the
Tonight Show. There have been reports that its producers at NBC
are considering bringing it back to New York.
A Republican amendment to restore $90 million in funding for
the developmentally disabled failed but there were impassioned
pleas to revisit the issue on both sides.
The money was cut because a Washington Congressional
committee said New York state was overbilling the federal
government for Medicaid funds for centers that treat people with
developmental disabilities. That led to the state cutting $1.1
billion from the budget proposal in February.
Religious holidays during the week complicated the
ratification process. The Senate signed off on the budget after
a session that broke up two hours before dawn on Wednesday.
As a package the budget holds spending growth under 2
percent; raises the minimum wage incrementally to $9 an hour
by the end of 2015; extends higher tax rates for millionaires
and tax breaks for the middle class that were to expire next
year.
It also increases state funding for schools by $1 billion
and creates a tax rebate program that will deliver $350 checks
to a million middle-income families with children right before
state elections in 2014.
The budget also closes a $1.3 billion spending gap. Cuomo
has succeeded in narrowing a budget gap that was around $10
billion when he took office in 2011.
Standard & Poor's rates New York's bonds AA with a positive
outlook and praised the state's conservative budgeting in a
report at the beginning of March.
However, the state still faces significant economic
difficulties, especially in the north where a decades-long
outflow of industries has left high unemployment.
"New York faces an ongoing challenge maintaining budget
balance amid slow economic growth and tax revenue that
persistently lags projections," the state top financial watchdog
Thomas DiNapoli said in statement on Friday. "The year ahead
won't be an easy road."