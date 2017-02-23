UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
SAO PAULO Feb 23 Brazil's environmental agency Ibama granted China's State Grid Corp a preliminary license to a second transmission line to connect Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in the Amazon to the grid, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.
State Grid still has to secure a second authorization to start construction. Last month, Reuters reported the environmental license, which took longer than expected to be issued, would be granted in February. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Grant McCool)
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.