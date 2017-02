June 21 The decline in funding levels for U.S. state pension funds has slowed and funding in some cases is gradually improving, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Thursday.

"While there is some evidence of stabilization as we look into 2011 data, we expect that the future direction of pension funded ratios will be colored by the active debate over reform and reporting," said S&P credit analyst John Sugden in a statement. (Reporting By Karen Pierog)