(Adds comment from State Street, further details on case)

By Nate Raymond

April 5 U.S. prosecutors announced charges on Tuesday against two former State Street Corp executives for scheming to defraud six clients, including Irish and British government pension funds, through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades.

Ross McLellan, a former State Street executive vice president, was arrested on charges including securities fraud and wire fraud contained in an indictment filed in federal court in Boston, where the custody bank is based.

The indictment also charged Edward Pennings, a former senior managing director at State Street who worked in the bank's London office.

McLellan, 44, was arrested in Hingham, Massachusetts, where he lives. Pennings, 45, is believed to be living overseas and was not arrested, prosecutors said.

Martin Weinberg, McLellan's lawyer, said in a statement that the evidence would show his client "committed no criminal acts and had no criminal intent." He called the case "an over-reaction to past failures to control practices on Wall Street."

A lawyer for Pennings in a prior case did not respond to a request for comment.

The case followed a 2014 settlement between State Street and the UK Financial Conduct Authority in which the bank paid a fine of £22.9 million (about $37.8 million) for charging the six clients "substantial mark-ups" on certain transitions.

State Street said in a statement that it has been cooperating with the U.S. investigation, and has "significantly strengthened" the controls and reporting mechanisms within the U.K. business unit at issue.

According to the indictment, McLellan, Pennings and others conspired from 2010 to 2011 to add secret commissions to fixed income and equity trades performed for the six clients of a unit of the bank.

That unit helps institutional clients move their investments between asset managers or liquidate large investment portfolios, prosecutors said.

"With each trade, they chipped away at the savings of thousands of retirees whose pensions they were charged with safeguarding," Boston U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said in a statement.

The commissions came on top of fees the clients agreed to pay and despite written instructions to the bank's traders that the clients should not be charged trading commissions, prosecutors said.

The clients affected included Irish and British government pension funds and a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund, the indictment said.

McLellan and Pennings took steps to hide the commissions, prosecutors said. They said the scheme was discovered after one client inquired in 2011 whether it had been overcharged.

The case is U.S. v. McLellan, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, no. 16-cr-10094. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Lisa Von Ahn and Dan Grebler)