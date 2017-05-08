Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
May 8 State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Dave Ireland global head of defined contribution.
Ireland joins from Wellington Management, where he was director of defined contribution distribution. Prior to that, Ireland worked for more than 13 years at SSGA.
Based in Boston, he will report to Barry Smith, head of Americas institutional client group.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround