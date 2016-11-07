Nov 7 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, appointed Malcolm Smith to the newly created role of global SPDR chief operating officer.

Smith, a 30-year industry veteran, most recently was the interim global COO at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management.

Smith will be based in London and report to Rory Tobin, co-head of global SPDR business, State Street Global said on Monday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)