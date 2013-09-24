BRIEF-Singapore Exchange mandates minimum allocation of Mainboard IPOS to retail investors
* SGX mandates minimum allocation of Mainboard IPOs to retail investors
MUMBAI, Sept 24 State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, does not have immediate plans to raise offshore bonds as there is no need for funds at the moment, said Hemant Contractor, managing director of SBI's international banking group.
Earlier, ratings agency Moody's downgraded SBI's unsecured debt rating on par with the sovereign foreign currency bond rating and changed its outlook on the bank's financial strength rating to 'negative' from 'stable.' [ID: nL4N0HK0TV]
The federal government has enough room to reduce its stake in the bank but the market conditions need to improve for that to happen, SBI managing director S. Vishvanathan told reporters. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* SGX mandates minimum allocation of Mainboard IPOs to retail investors
* Bubs Infant formula launch into Giant Wholesale Chain Costco-Bub.ax
SAN DIEGO, March 7 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance is poised to announce an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets and is looking at placing further potential aircraft orders as it pursues international growth, industry sources said on Tuesday.