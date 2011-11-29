GUWAHATI, INDIA Nov 29 State Bank of India, India's top lender, expects demand for loans to rise 18-19 percent in the current fiscal year to March, a senior official said on Tuesday, despite a series of interest rate increases by the central bank.

The state-run bank has submitted a few options to the Indian government for raising funds, SBI's managing director A. Krishna Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a banking event here.

SBI needs to raise 80 billion rupees before March to maintain Tier-I capital adequacy ratio of 8 percent and is seeking government help to raise the funds. (Reporting by Aditya Pathak; editing by Malini Menon)