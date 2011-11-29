GUWAHATI, INDIA Nov 29 State Bank of
India, India's top lender, expects demand for loans to
rise 18-19 percent in the current fiscal year to March, a senior
official said on Tuesday, despite a series of interest rate
increases by the central bank.
The state-run bank has submitted a few options to the Indian
government for raising funds, SBI's managing director A. Krishna
Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a banking event here.
SBI needs to raise 80 billion rupees before March to
maintain Tier-I capital adequacy ratio of 8 percent and is
seeking government help to raise the funds.
(Reporting by Aditya Pathak; editing by Malini Menon)