UPDATE 1-Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
TORONTO Jan 15 Canada's Desjardins Group said on Wednesday that it would buy State Farm Canada's businesses in property and casualty and life insurance, as well as its Canadian mutual fund, loan and living benefits companies.
The value of the transaction was not disclosed.
The deal would transform Desjardins into the second-largest property and casualty insurance provider in Canada, with annual gross written premiums of about $3.9 billion, the Quebec-based cooperative financial group said.
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial
