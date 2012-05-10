FRANKFURT May 10 Norway's oil fund, Statens
pensjonsfond, the largest private investor in Europe will cut
its exposure to euro zone sovereign debt to below 39 percent of
its overall bond holdings, largely because of the way Europe
handled the Greek debt swap.
"It is very problematic that institutional investors from
the euro zone got preferential treatment when compared to
private investors," said Yngve Slyngstad, the Chief Executive of
Norges Bank investment management, which administers the pension
fund, told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
"European institutions have not asked us about the
circumstances for further investment in sovereign debt from the
euro zone. But the question about what private investors expect
is relevant for Europe," Slyngstad told the paper.
