By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Thirty-five U.S. states and
the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit on Thursday against
opioid drug maker Indivior alleging it tried to keep
generic versions of a drug off the market.
British-based Indivior, which was spun off from Reckitt
Benckiser in 2014, is the maker of Suboxone, a drug used
to treat patients addicted to heroin and other painkillers.
The lawsuit by the states alleged that Indivior took steps
to get patients to switch to a dissolvable oral strip version of
Suboxone.
A tablet version of the drug was first approved for sale in
the United States in 2002, and although it did not have patent
protection, the Food and Drug Administration gave the company
seven-year "orphan drug" treatment so it could recover research
and development costs.
The lawsuit charged that when Indivior's exclusive right to
sell the drug neared its expiration in 2009, it took steps to
block generic versions from entering the market and that another
company, MonoSol Rx, conspired with Indivior to achieve
that goal.
Representatives for the companies could not immediately be
reached for comment.
According to the lawsuit by the states, Indivior told the
FDA that it planned to offer a new "sublingual film," or
dissolvable strip version of the drug, which had been licensed
to Indivior by MonoSol Rx.
Since the strip was not equivalent to the tablet version of
the drug, it would prevent pharmacists from prescribing a
cheaper generic alternative to patients.
The lawsuit claims that the company persuaded the FDA to
approve the strip by raising concerns that the tablet posed high
exposure risks to children. It later used those pediatric safety
claims again to try to persuade the FDA not to approve generic
tablets of Suboxone.
The FDA rejected the company's arguments, but by the time
the generics hit the marketplace, many patients had already
switched over to using the dissolvable strip, the complaint
alleged. There is no generic version of the dissolvable strip.
"My office will not permit drug companies to engage in
anticompetitive conduct that unlawfully extends their monopolies
- and their monopoly profits - on drugs," New York state
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Peter Cooney)