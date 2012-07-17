BOSTON, July 17 State Street Corp's $550 million acquisition of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's hedge fund administration business won't add to earnings on a generally accepted accounting principles basis until 2014 or 2015, top executives said on Tuesday.

"The deal on a GAAP basis is slightly dilutive currently," State Street Chief Financial Officer Ed Resch said on a conference all. "It will turn to be accretive out in 2014, 2015, in that time frame."

State Street Chief Executive Jay Hooley also said the Boston-based custody bank's plan to buy back stock could be "interrupted" by other possible acquisitions.

"We plan to continue to execute the buyback; but should other acquisition opportunities come along, we would evaluate those from a standpoint of shareholder return versus continuing to buy back our stock based on what's outstanding and where the stock is trading," Hooley said on a conference call. "So our plan is to continue it, but it could be interrupted by other possible acquisition opportunities."

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)