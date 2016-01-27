China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BOSTON Jan 27 A key institutional client at State Street is expected to withdraw a large amount of money in 2016, Chief Executive Jay Hooley said on Wedesday.
"Institutional net outflows (in 2015) were primarily driven by client asset allocation shifts and redemptions by a client that is in-sourcing their business," Hooley told investors and analysts during a conference call. "Redemptions by this client are expected to continue through the remainder of 2016."
Hooley said assets under management associated with the unnamed client were about $35 billion at the end of 2015.
Net withdrawals among long-term institutional clients at Boston-based State Street totaled $100 billion in 2015, Hooley said.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)