BOSTON Jan 25 State Street Corp
executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1
trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was
not part of a broader trend.
State Street executives said on a conference call that
BlackRock has been a client since 1988. But BlackRock is moving
more than $1 trillion in assets to the custodian platform run by
JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc.
State Street said it will continue to service BlackRock's
high growth iShares ETF assets. And State Street executives said
BlackRock's move is not part of a broader trend of losing
assets. State Street said it won $1.4 trillion in new asset
servicing commitments in 2016, for example.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)