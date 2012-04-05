Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
BOSTON, April 5 State Street Corp said Thursday that Chief Executive Jay Hooley received $16.2 million in total compensation last year, a 25 percent increase that was mostly from a boost in the value of his pension and deferred earnings.
Meanwhile, the pay of the executive who runs State Street's asset management arm was reduced sharply from year-ago levels. Scott Powers, who runs State Street Global Advisors, received $6.9 million in total compensation in 2011, down from $13.5 million in the previous year. State Street cut his restricted stock awards and cash bonus, according to the company's proxy statement.
Hooley's pay included a $1 million salary and restricted stock awards valued at $8.1 million, according to State Street's proxy filing. Hooley also received a $2.6 million cash bonus.
Hooley received more restricted stock in 2011, compared with nearly $6 million in 2010. But his cash bonus was lower compared with $4 million in 2010, according to the proxy.
Most of Hooley's year-over-year gain came from the increased value of his pension and deferred compensation earnings. They increased by $4.2 million in 2011, compared with an increase of only $1.7 million in 2010. Hooley's total compensation in 2010 was $12.9 million. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; editing by Matthew Lewis)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.