* Company takes $46 million loss on Greek investment
* EPS beats Wall Street view
* State St to buy Goldman hedge fund admin business
* State St to be top administrator hedge fund globally
(Adds CEO comments on Goldman deal and Libor impact)
July 17 State Street Corp said on
Tuesday quarterly earnings declined on sharply lower foreign
exchange revenue and weakness in international stock markets,
sending shares down 5 percent.
Separately, State Street said it will buy Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's hedge fund administration business for $550
million in cash.
"It's a home run," State Street Chairman and Chief Executive
Jay Hooley said in a telephone interview. "We went after it
aggressively."
But some analysts were concerned that the deal won't add to
earnings on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
basis until 2014 or 2015, although it will add to earnings on a
cash basis in its first full year of operation.
Ken Usdin, a Jefferies & Co Inc analyst, said in a research
note it was disappointing the deal won't add to GAAP earnings in
the first year.
Boston-based State Street's second-quarter net income
declined 4 percent to $480 million, or 98 cents a share, from
$502 million, or $1.00 a share, a year earlier. The results
included a $46 million loss from the sale of Greek investment
securities.
Excluding items, per-share profit was $1.01, beating the
analysts' average estimate of 97 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hooley said to investors and analysts on a conference call
he expects capital markets to remain subdued around the globe.
"We expect global GDP to rise a somewhat anemic 3.2 percent
in 2012, reflecting slow growth in the advanced economies and
more marked slowing in the developed ones," Hooley said. "We
expect the U.S. recovery to remain lackluster."
In the telephone interview Hooley also said State Street is
studying how the Libor scandal may affect the company, which
oversees a large amount of assets for pensions, hedge funds and
mutual funds.
"We're looking internally where we do Libor," Hooley said.
"It's hard to envision how it will unfold and if it will have
any affect on us."
EMPLOYEE COSTS FELL 7 PERCENT
Company revenue declined to $2.42 billion from $2.49
billion. But at the same time, State Street trimmed employee
compensation and benefit costs by nearly 7 percent
year-over-year. The costs had worried investors and analysts
when the company reported first-quarter results in April.
"Their ability to control expenses was a huge positive,"
Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan said.
Services fees generated from $22.4 trillion in assets under
custody and administration dropped 3 percent to $1.09 billion
from a year earlier.
Trading services revenue, which mostly includes foreign
exchange activity, fell 18 percent to $255 million. Forex
revenue fell 24 percent year-over-year on lower volatility, a
reflection of weak capital markets.
Investment management fees from State Street Global Advisors
was off 2 percent at $246 million. SSgA's assets under
management came to $1.9 trillion, down 9 percent from a year
earlier.
BATTLING LACKLUSTER MARKETS
The deal to buy the Goldman unit comes as State Street, the
world's No. 3 custody bank, battles lackluster capital markets
around the globe. Hooley said in the telephone interview that
he's counting on the hedge fund industry to produce
above-average growth.
By adding the roughly $200 billion that Goldman Sachs
administers for about 150 investment managers, State Street will
become the No. 1 hedge fund administrator globally, based on
industry survey data, State Street said.
Hedge fund administrators provide the accounting,
performance tracking and other back-office services essential in
the fast-growing $2 trillion hedge fund industry.
Growing demand from regulators for an independent assessment
of funds has increased hedge funds' use of administrators,
leading to a number of deals in the sector.
State Street has made several acquisitions in the past years
to strengthen this business.
The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be
finalized in the fourth quarter and all affected Goldman
employees, including management, are expected to join State
Street.
At mid-day, shares of State Street were down 5 percent at
$41.95.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)