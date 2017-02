BOSTON Aug 3 State Street Corp and an Arkansas pension fund that accuses the bank of overcharging on foreign currency trades will meet with a mediator to discuss the dispute, court records show.

After a June 22 settlement conference, State Street and the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System agreed to engage in mediation, according to a status reported filed with the U.S. District Court in Boston. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; editing by Andre Grenon)