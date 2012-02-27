* At issue: non-negotiated trades
* Trading practice a major source of State St revenue
* Shares up less than 1 percent
By Tim McLaughlin
Feb 27 U.S. and New York state prosecutors
are investigating State Street Corp's foreign exchange trades,
the bank said on Monday, potentially putting more pressure on a
major source of revenue for the company.
State Street shares were up slightly on Monday, but
they are down 10 percent over the past year, as State Street and
rival Bank of New York Mellon Corp have been hit by
lawsuits accusing them of improperly charging pension funds for
foreign exchange.
The New York state attorney general and the U.S. attorney
for the Southern District of New York have made inquiries into
what State Street described as "our indirect foreign exchange
execution methods."
Those same New York authorities last year filed civil
lawsuits against BNY Mellon, State Street's top rival. In a
lawsuit in October, the New York attorney general alleged BNY
Mellon earned $2 billion over the decade from the trading.
Earlier this month, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan filed an
amended complaint against BNY Mellon that said the bank
"repeatedly lied" about its forex transactions.
The bank has denied any wrongdoing.
Boston-based State Street, which is the largest provider of
mutual fund custody and accounting services in the United
States, made the disclosure about the New York investigation in
its annual report filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
At issue are the prices custody banks have charged on
so-called non-negotiated trades, typically on forex transactions
that are less than $1 million. Pension funds and U.S.
authorities have accused the custody banks of misrepresenting
the pricing on the trades. The banks have denied any wrongdoing,
but they also have changed their practices.
State Street's revenue from non-negotiated trades in 2011
dropped 1 percent year-over-year to about $331 million. That
compares with total forex revenue of $683 million, which was an
increase of 14 percent over the year before. Electronic forex
trading is not included in those figures.
In its annual report, State Street said heightened
regulatory and media scrutiny of these forex trades could result
in pressure on pricing and reduce client volume.
"Some custody clients or their investment managers have
elected to change the manner in which they execute foreign
exchange with us or have decided not to use our foreign exchange
execution methods," State Street said in the filing.
In 2009, California's attorney general accused State Street
of making false claims on its forex trading. The attorney
general in that case has asserted actual damages of $56 million
for the period from 2001 to 2009. It also is seeking additional
penalties and damages.
Meanwhile, Bernstein Research analyst Brad Hintz said State
Street has struggled to pass along price increases to clients
throughout its business segments.
"The firm continues to face questions from investors who are
at a loss to square the seeming oligopolistic structure of the
industry with a lack of individual firm control over pricing,"
Hintz said in a research note. "State Street continues to
express a cautious view about the ability of industry
participants to exercise pricing power."
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Mark Porter, Maureen
Bavdek and Steve Orlofsky)