By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Feb 28 State Street Corp
will be forced pay $5 million for failing to tell investors
about the role a prominent hedge fund, Magnetar Capital LLC,
played in creating a risky collateralized debt obligation, or
CDO that the company marketed to its clients.
Massachusetts' top securities regulator, William Galvin,
said on Tuesday he imposed the fine on the Boston-based
company's State Street Global Advisors investment arm,
requesting it to return $3.54 million in fees, profits,
commissions and other remuneration it earned on the deal and to
pay a $1.45 million penalty.
State Street, which issued and sold the notes in 2006 and
2007, said it "neither admits nor denies the Massachusetts
Securities Division's findings or conclusions concerning
information contained in the offering documents for the CDO."
During the housing boom, State Street became the investment
manager of a CDO known as Carina CDO Ltd after Deutsche Bank
AG's Deutsche Bank Securities unit approached the
company. Meanwhile Magnetar, the hedge fund, helped select the
assets that were included in the CDO and then bet that some of
these would fail. State Street was involved in creating the
marketing materials and meeting with potential investors.
By failing to tell these people exactly who helped put the
CDO together and who would benefit if it failed, as Carina did
only 16 months after being created, State Street harmed its
investors, Galvin said.
"Without disclosure of this material information, investors
were unaware of a potential conflict of interest between
Magnetar and other Carina investors and thus were unable to make
a fully informed investment decision with respect to Carina,"
Galvin said in a statement.
Galvin, who has aggressively pursued banks and mutual funds
in his home state for cheating investors during the financial
crisis, and other regulators have recently been looking closely
at how CDOs were structured. By often stocking CDOs with toxic
assets, banks, hedge funds and financial advisers helped prolong
the mortgage crisis and delayed economic recovery in the United
States, industry experts have said.
When Carina failed, investors lost $450 million, Galvin
said.
Magnetar was one of a handful of hedge funds that actively
invested in CDOs and it helped construct more than a dozen of
them, Galvin said.
Earlier this month The Wall Street Journal reported that the
Securities and Exchange Commission has warned Alexander Rekeda,
who headed Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group's U.S.
subprime debt business in 2006, that it might file charges
against him.
