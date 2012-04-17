* Expense growth far outpaces revenue growth

* Forex revenue hurt by decreased volatility

* Excess client deposits decline by $5 billion from 4th qtr

* Shares up 1.7 pct in midday trade

April 17 State Street Corp. said first-quarter profit fell 11 percent as compensation and other employee benefits surged at nearly three times the pace of operating revenue.

On a conference call with State Street executives, some Wall Street analysts said the bank needed to get its compensation expenses in line with its revenue base.

"There is a general concern that the customers of State Street are treated well and employees are treated well, but the shareholders aren't," CLSA bank analyst Mike Mayo said on the call.

Escalating compensation costs also have been among the chief complaints of billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz, whose Trian Partners has pushed State Street to spin off its asset management arm. Trian has reported a 3 percent stake in the company.

State Street said compensation and employee benefits in the first quarter rose 9 percent from a year earlier to $1.06 billion. The bank attributed the increase to worker demographics, merit increase awards from last year, and hires from new business and acquisitions.

Total operating revenue rose just 3.1 percent to $2.4 billion.

State Street Chairman and Chief Executive Jay Hooley said some compensation expenses were accelerated into the first quarter because the bank had more people who were age 55 with five years of service. As a result, expenses related to stock-based awards to those employees are recognized in one quarter versus being spread out over several quarters, Hooley explained.

"You shouldn't read into it as any big news flash," Hooley said during a telephone interview.

But at the same time, the bank is working to reduce the ratio of compensation and employee benefits to total operating-basis revenue to about 39 percent, compared with 40.2 percent in 2011.

"As we've said, if revenue does not grow in a robust way, operating leverage will be a difficult thing for us to achieve," State Street Chief Financial Officer Ed Resch said on a conference call "Obviously, with the opposite being true, if revenue grows 10 percent-plus, 12 percent-plus on an annual basis."

The Boston-based custody bank's net income was $417 million, or 85 cents a share, including preferred stock dividends and other adjustments. That compared with $466 million, or 93 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts' average forecast was 86 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

State Street shares were up 70 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $44.38 in Tuesday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

'DECENT JOB'

Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr said in a research note that State Street did a "decent job" in the first quarter. He said the company's profit outlook should improve as seasonal compensation issues subside.

State Street's servicing fees were $1.08 billion during the first quarter, down 2 percent from a year ago. Investment management fees generated by State Street Global Advisors were $236 million, flat with the year-ago period, amid a planned $31 billion reduction in assets managed for the U.S. Treasury Department.

Foreign exchange trading revenue decreased 7 percent from prior-year levels, partly because of lower volatility. The forex businesses at State Street and Bank of New York Mellon have been under pressure to change amid accusations they overcharged pension fund clients. The banks have denied any wrongdoing. State Street executives said they expect clients to seek alternatives to non-negotiated forex trades, which are at the center of several lawsuits.

Assets under custody and administration, a key driver of fees, were $23.2 trillion at the end of March, compared with $22.6 trillion a year earlier.

Custody bank activities include managing investments, lending stocks, trading foreign currencies, tracking asset valuations and providing accounting services to mutual funds.

The bank said financial markets began to show some stability in the first quarter as average excess client deposits left on its balance sheet declined $5 billion from the fourth quarter. It is an indication that big institutions are putting more cash back to work.

Since Jan. 3, State Street shares have climbed 9 percent. But that rise has lagged the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index, which is up 17 percent during that time.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, John Wallace and Gunna Dickson)