BOSTON Oct 17 Trian Partners' top-to-bottom
critique of State Street Corp (STT.N), and its push to spin off
the company's investment management arm, comes on the eve of
State Street's third-quarter earnings report, which analysts
expect to contain plenty of disappointing news.
Analysts said rock-bottom interest rates and depressed
stock market levels are expected to hamper any quick turnaround
at Boston-based State Street, which reports earnings on
Tuesday.
"We expect a lot of bad news," Jefferies & Company analyst
Ken Usdin wrote in his preview of State Street's results.
Profits at leading U.S. financial custodians State Street,
Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) and Northern Trust Corp (NTRS.O)
are under pressure as they reinvest maturing securities into
new investments with ultra-low yields.
They also have to waive some of their money market fees so
investors can get some yield in an environment of historically
low interest rates. And lawsuits challenging the securities
lending and foreign exchange activities at State Street and BNY
Mellon could hurt future profits from those activities,
analysts said.
Evercore Partners analysts reflected the downbeat mood,
saying State Street, BNY Mellon and Northern Trust are expected
to report core earnings below consensus estimates.
Led by activist investor Nelson Peltz, Trian said State
Street has sacrificed profits for revenue growth while allowing
compensation expenses to balloon.
State Street, the world's No. 3 institutional investor,
issued a brief statement in response to Trian, highlighting its
profitable growth and its strong capital position. The company
said it does not support separating State Street Global
Advisors from the parent company.
But in its analysis, Trian said shareholders have
subsidized an increase in employee compensation at State
Street, which has produced lower earnings per share.
"In 2010, shareholders paid employees just under $500
million more in compensation than in 2009 for 14 cents less in
earnings per share," Trian said in its analysis.
Even with a 3 percent rise in its share price on Monday,
State Street's stock is off 13 percent over the past 12 months,
underperforming the 3 percent rise on the Standard & Poor's 500
index.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Robert Lee said in a
research note he expects State Street's revenue and earnings
growth to remain constrained until short-term interest rates
move higher, despite new business formation.
One bright spot for State Street investors is that some
analysts and Trian say that the Boston company could be in
better position to outperform rivals BNY Mellon and Northern
Trust. Analysts also agree State Street shares are relatively
cheap, trading recently at about nine times 2012 estimated
earnings.
Trian, which holds a 3 percent stake in State Street, said
State Street is the clear leader in the investment servicing
industry and earns nearly twice as much revenue per assets
under custody and administration as BNY Mellon.
Still, as of Oct. 13, State Street's 5-year total
shareholder return was negative 45 percent, compared to
negative 32 percent at Northern Trust and negative 44 percent
at BNY Mellon, Trian said.
"It is important to highlight that custody banks such as
Bank of New York Mellon and Northern Trust have also performed
poorly the past five years," Trian said in its white paper.
"Like State Street, their problems have been largely self
inflicted as the whole industry has been poorly managed in our
view."
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)