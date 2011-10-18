Oct 18 State Street Corp (STT.N) executives on Tuesday said they expect the company's net interest margin to behave similarly in 2012 to that of 2011, predicting only a slow decline.

That margin, closely watched by Wall Street analysts and investors, is expected to average near the low end between 160 basis points and 165 basis points in 2011, State Street Chief Financial Officer Ed Resch said on a conference call. That margin largely represents the difference between what State Street collects in interest on investments and what it pays out on liabilities, such as client deposits.

"Excluding the impact of (certain client deposits) and all else equal, we expect the 2012 net interest margin to behave similarly to that of 2012," Resch said. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)