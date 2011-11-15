* Pressure on European banks could accelerate M&A*

* CEO says in good position to make a deal

* Expects to request a stock buyback plan in January (Adds CEO comment, details about share buyback plans)

Nov 15 State Street Corp (STT.N) said pressure on European banks may accelerate takeover activity, with the Boston-based custody bank prepared to make an "opportunistic" acquisition.

State Street's M&A assessment was included in a slide-show presentation made available on Tuesday. The presentation was part of Chief Executive Jay Hooley's appearance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's banking and financial services conference in New York.

"Should a strategic acquisition present itself, we're in a good position" to act on it, Hooley said.

State Street, an asset manager and the world's No. 3 custody bank, feels pressure on European banks may accelerate prospects for M&A, according to the presentation. The company said it intends to be opportunistic on that front.

State Street has taken advantage of turmoil in Europe before, such as buying Bank of Ireland's asset management arm earlier this year for about $79 million, or 57 million euros.

Meanwhile, State Street said it is committed to returning capital to shareholders. In January, the bank said it intended to request a stock buyback plan, keeping with the limits imposed by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The company said it expects to target a 20 percent to 25 percent payout ratio. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)