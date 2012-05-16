BOSTON May 16 Protesters calling themselves the "99 percent" disrupted State Street Corp's annual meeting on Wednesday, using a coordinated plan to interrupt Chairman and Chief Executive Jay Hooley five different times.

The group accused State Street of dodging taxes, outsourcing jobs, investing in a private prison and defrauding pension fund clients.

The protesters shouted a number of things, including: "You should be ashamed of yourselves," during Hooley's presentation to shareholders.

Later in the meeting, Hooley said the bank had done none of the things it was being accused of.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)