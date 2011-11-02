BRIEF-Suncor Energy looking at share buybacks for later in 2017
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
Nov 2 The senior executive at State Street Corp (STT.N) who oversaw its securities lending business, which has weathered employee defections and a regulatory investigation, has left the company, the Boston-based custody bank confirmed on Wednesday.
David Puth decided to leave State Street after running its global markets business for three years, company spokeswoman Carolyn Cichon said.
In August 2008, State Street named Puth to the newly created position of head of investment research, securities finance and trading activities worldwide. He also joined the company's operating group, State Street's senior-most strategy and policy-making team.
Puth was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by Andre Grenon)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
Feb 9 Wind energy has surpassed hydropower as the biggest source of renewable electricity in the United States following the sector's second-biggest quarter ever for new installations, a wind industry trade group said on Thursday.