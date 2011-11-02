Nov 2 The senior executive at State Street Corp (STT.N) who oversaw its securities lending business, which has weathered employee defections and a regulatory investigation, has left the company, the Boston-based custody bank confirmed on Wednesday.

David Puth decided to leave State Street after running its global markets business for three years, company spokeswoman Carolyn Cichon said.

In August 2008, State Street named Puth to the newly created position of head of investment research, securities finance and trading activities worldwide. He also joined the company's operating group, State Street's senior-most strategy and policy-making team.

Puth was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by Andre Grenon)