BRIEF-Comcast NBCUniversal to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
(Corrects year-ago profit figure and percent change)
BOSTON, July 19 State Street Corp said on Friday that second-quarter profit rose 19 percent on higher investment management fees and a boost from foreign exchange trading.
The Boston-based bank earned $571 million, or $1.24 a share, compared with $480 million, or 98 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Wells Fargo & Co's wealth management business said on Tuesday it would launch its new robo-adviser Intuitive Investor later this year in a bid to develop a new revenue stream from existing Millennial customers who may be looking to open their first investment account in a crowded online market.
TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Tuesday, with Bank of Montreal leading heavyweight banks higher after its earnings beat expectations while energy stocks and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc weighed.