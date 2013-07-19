(Corrects year-ago profit figure and percent change)

BOSTON, July 19 State Street Corp said on Friday that second-quarter profit rose 19 percent on higher investment management fees and a boost from foreign exchange trading.

The Boston-based bank earned $571 million, or $1.24 a share, compared with $480 million, or 98 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)