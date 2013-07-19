BRIEF-Comcast NBCUniversal to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
(Corrects year-ago profit figure and percent change)
BOSTON, July 19 State Street Corp's second-quarter profit rose 19 percent, beating Wall Street estimates, as compensation costs fell and revenue increased from managing money, servicing client assets and trading foreign currencies.
The Boston-based bank said on Friday it earned $571 million, or $1.24 a share, compared with $480 million, or 98 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected $1.19 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from foreign exchange surged 33 percent to $171 million as the Boston-based bank took advantage of more volume and volatility in global currency markets. Investment management fees rose 13 percent to $277 million.
Servicing fees, which provide the lion's share of revenue, rose 11 percent to $1.2 billion.
Total operating revenue was $2.58 billion, up 4.9 percent.
The bank cut compensation costs by 11 percent compared with the first quarter. Those expenses have been a bone of contention among some large State Street investors, who have complained about them being too high compared to peer banks.
Compensation and employee benefit expenses were $917 million in the quarter, down from $1.04 billion in the first quarter and 3 percent lower than the second quarter of 2012.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Wells Fargo & Co's wealth management business said on Tuesday it would launch its new robo-adviser Intuitive Investor later this year in a bid to develop a new revenue stream from existing Millennial customers who may be looking to open their first investment account in a crowded online market.
TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Tuesday, with Bank of Montreal leading heavyweight banks higher after its earnings beat expectations while energy stocks and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc weighed.