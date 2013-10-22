Oct 22 State Street Corp, the world's
second-largest standalone custody bank, said on Tuesday that
third-quarter operating profit rose 14 percent on double-digit
gains in revenue from servicing client assets and managing
money.
Boston-based State Street also got a lift from trading
foreign currencies and keeping a lid on compensation and
employee benefit costs.
State Street manages cash for companies and handles
back-office processing of securities and banking transaction for
fund managers, among its other businesses, but does not have
retail branches.
The company's operating profit was $537 million, or $1.19 a
share, compared with $473 million, or 99 cents a share, a year
earlier. That beat the analysts' average estimate by a penny,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at State Street's asset servicing business, the
bank's largest, rose 10 percent to $1.21 billion. Foreign
exchange revenue increased 28 percent to $147 million.
Compensation and employee benefit costs declined 1.4 percent
to $903 million. In recent quarters, the bank has made
improvements on the cost front, which had been a bone of
contention with some large shareholders.