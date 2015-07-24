(Adds comment from State Street CEO Jay Hooley)

By Tim McLaughlin

BOSTON, July 24 State Street Corp's stock fell as much as 5 percent on Friday after the U.S. custody bank said its second-quarter expenses grew faster than revenue.

Top-line growth at Boston-based State Street was hurt by rock-bottom interest rates. Its net interest revenue, largely the difference between what a bank pays on deposits and earns on loans and investments, fell 3.3 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.

State Street Chief Executive Jay Hooley said the bank's net interest revenue was hurt when securities in its investment portfolio matured or rolled off and were replaced by ones with lower yields.

"I don't think anyone thought five or six years ago when the Fed began easing (interest rates) we'd be this long in the cycle," Hooley told Reuters in a telephone interview. "And we're still in the cycle."

State Street reported adjusted earnings of $569 million, or $1.37 per share, compared with $603 million, or $1.39 a share, the year before. That met analysts' profit expectations of $1.37 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total adjusted revenue, however, increased by 2.1 percent to $2.73 billion during the quarter. That growth was outpaced by a 3.5 percent climb in total expenses.

But for the full year, Hooley said the bank still expects operating fee revenue to grow faster than operating expenses by at least 2 percentage points. Positive operating leverage, when revenue grows faster than expenses, has become a key financial metric tracked by Wall Street analysts.

State Street's operations include keeping track of mutual fund prices, lending stocks, trading foreign currencies and gathering deposits from the world's largest institutional investors.

State Street shares were down $3.56, or 4.49 percent, at $76.14 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Peter Galloway and Bernadette Baum)